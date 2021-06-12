Euro 2020: Czech Republic goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka ruled out

Ahead of its Euro 2020 opener against Scotland, Czech Republic has lost goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka to a back injury.

Czech national team spokesman Petr Sedivy said that Pavlenka will be replaced by Tomas Koubek, who has featured in 11 international games.

"The injured player attempted to take part in today's training but eventually left the squad in the afternoon," Sedivy said.

The Czech Republic will also play Croatia at Hampden on June 18 and England at Wembley on June 22 in Group D.