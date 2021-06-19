Home Euro News Euro 2020: Punchless England held by Scotland at Wembley The result leaves England still well poised to progress, level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic, which it host on Tuesday, while Scotland and Croatia have a point each ahead of their meeting in Glasgow on the same day. Reuters LONDON 19 June, 2021 02:38 IST England's Marcus Rashford and Reece James reacts after their Euro 2020 Group D match against Scotland. - REUTERS Reuters LONDON 19 June, 2021 02:38 IST Lacklustre England was held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Scotland in its Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.England defender John Stones headed against the post in the 12th minute while for Scotland Stephen O'Donnell forced Jordan Pickford into a diving save with a fine volley.READ: UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Scotland HighlightsAfter the break, Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall did well to keep out a low drive from Mason Mount while visiting striker Che Adams missed a good chance in the 78th minute, blasting over at the back post.The result leaves England still well poised to progress, level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic, which it host on Tuesday, while Scotland and Croatia have a point each ahead of their meeting in Glasgow on the same day. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :