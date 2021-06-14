Schick scores two, including long-range stunner, to sink Scotland

The Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored one of the most remarkable goals in European Championship history as his side beat Scotland 2-0 on Monday to get their Euro 2020 campaign off to a superb start and deflate home hopes in Glasgow.

Schick, who had also netted an excellent header in the first half, doubled his tally after the break with a curling, looping effort from just inside the Scotland half, having spotted home keeper David Marshall far off his line.

At 49.7 yards, the Bayer Leverkusen forward's astonishing effort was officially the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championship according to Opta.

Scotland had battled gamely on its return to tournament football after a 23-year absence and spurned several excellent chances of its own, with Lyndon Dykes guilty of wasting two superb opportunities.

Yet, the visiting team was worthy winners, soaking up Scottish pressure in the first half, and quieting a noisy Hampden Park crowd, who were seeing their side play in a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup.

The result left the Czechs on three points, level at the top of Group D with England, which beat Croatia 1-0 on Sunday, while Scotland will already be feeling nervous about its prospects ahead of its next game against England on Friday when the Czechs face Croatia.

Scotland began the game at full throttle, fuelled by a vociferous home crowd who seemed to defy the fact that there were less than 10,000 of them in the stadium.

Yet the Czechs weathered the early pressure and grew into the game, taking the sting out of Scotland's attacks before moving further up the pitch.

Schick had a snap shot palmed away by Marshall after 15 minutes but he made his mark decisively just before halftime.

Czech Republic, which scored more than half of its goals in qualifying from set-pieces, earned a string of corners just before the break and finally took advantage in the 42nd minute.

Scotland cleared the initial ball into the box but Vladimir Coufal curled a cross back into the danger area and Schick rose brilliantly to beat his marker and angle a header into the far corner away from Marshall's despairing dive.

The second half began with a flurry of activity and the Czechs could have extended its lead with first Schick and then Vladimir Darida drawing fine saves from Marshall, with Scotland almost levelling at the other end when Jack Hendry hit the bar.

Yet Schick's astonishing finish in the 52nd minute crushed hopes of a Scottish revival.

There appeared to be little danger when the forward latched onto the ball just inside the Scotland half, but his instant finish curled past Marshall, who was scampering to get back into his goal and dipped just beneath the bar.

Scotland was not dead and buried at this stage but after Czech keeper, Tomas Vaclik saved twice from Dykes, its hopes of getting back into the match seemed to have evaporated.