Euro 2020: Mancini hails Italy after reaching Euro 2020 semifinal Euro 2020: Roberto Mancini's Italy earned a 2-1 win over title-favourite Belgium to progress to the semifinal of the European Championship, where it will face Spain. Reuters Munich 03 July, 2021 09:29 IST Italy manager Roberto Mancini said his players deserved to savour the triumph over Belgium before thinking about Tuesday's semifinal game against three-time European champion Spain at London's Wembley Stadium. - Getty Images Reuters Munich 03 July, 2021 09:29 IST Roberto Mancini was overjoyed with his Italy team after it withstood a late onslaught from top-ranked Belgium to win 2-1 and set up a Euro 2020 semifinal clash with Spain."We deserved to win. The boys were extraordinary in the game," he said after Friday's quarterfinal triumph in Munich."We only suffered in the last 10 minutes because we were really tired, we had spent a lot. But we could have scored a few more goals," he added.RELATED| EURO 2020: Italy edges past Belgium 2-1 to set up Spain semifinal Mancini said his players deserved to savour the triumph before thinking about Tuesday's game against three-time European champion Spain at London's Wembley Stadium. "We didn't have a minimum goal, we wanted to do our best, the road is still long, there are two games to go, we'll see what happens," he said."Spain? Let's enjoy this victory, then we'll think about it. Congratulations to my boys, they were very good," he added. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was disappointed but gave credit to the Italians. "This hits hard, but we knew it was going to be a tough game. We had two opportunities but their keeper made a good save and I think we gave the first goal away a bit too easily," he said."It really could have gone either way, but Italy deserved to win here," he added.