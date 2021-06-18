EURO 2020: Sergio Busquets returns to Spain squad after negative test

Spain captain Sergio Busquets has recovered from COVID-19 and is to rejoin the squad immediately, the team said on Friday, in a boost to its EURO 2020 campaign after making a lacklustre start.

Busquets tested positive on June 6 while preparing for the tournament at Spain's training camp in Madrid and was sent back home to Barcelona into quarantine, although he was able to continue training on an individual basis as he was asymptomatic.

READ: Morata singled out as Spain struggles to score

The midfielder will return to the team's camp after returning a negative test and will fly with the rest of the squad to Seville ahead of Saturday's game against Poland, the team said in a statement on its official website.

Busquets, 32, is the only surviving member of Spain's 2010 World Cup winning side still in the squad and was named skipper after Sergio Ramos was left out of the squad due to injury.

ALSO READ: Spain sends extra squad home after outbreak scare

The Barcelona player, however, is unlikely to face Poland after being unable to train with the group since he first tested positive.

Spain will be aiming to kickstart its campaign against Poland after a frustrating goalless draw with Sweden in its first game in Group E.