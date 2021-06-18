Home Euro News EURO 2020: UEFA says it has contingency plan for final Budapest was being considered as the alternative venue if Wembley was not able to accept travelling supporters. The British government has enforced a 10-day quarantine rule for visitors. Reuters MANCHESTER 18 June, 2021 14:18 IST The Wembley stadium in London is scheduled to host both semifinals and the final. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MANCHESTER 18 June, 2021 14:18 IST UEFA says it has a contingency plan to replace Wembley as the host for the final of Euro 2020 unless the British government agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules.Tournament organisers have been in negotiations with the government after it postponed plans to end COVID-19 restrictions on June 21.The Times newspaper reported on Friday that Budapest was the alternative venue being considered if Wembley was not able to accept travelling supporters.The London stadium is scheduled to host both semifinals and the final."There is always a contingency plan but we are confident that the final week (of matches) will be held in London," UEFA said in a statement. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :