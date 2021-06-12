Home Euro News EURO 2020: Team news, Predicted XIs for Belgium vs Russia Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said that his team is ready despite Kevin De Bruyne's absence for the team's opener against Russia. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2021 21:01 IST "He will only join up with us in training when the medical staff say so. But I’m not really counting on Kevin to be ready for the first game," said Martinez when quizzed about De Bruyne's availability Belgium's opener. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 12 June, 2021 21:01 IST Belgium takes on Russia in the Group B opener of the European Championships at the Krestovsky Stadium (known as Gazprom Arena) in Russia on Saturday.Roberto Martinez's Belgium will miss star-midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in its opening match against Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia.FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEDespite being the clear favourites on paper, Belgium will be wary of not underestimating the 2018 World Cup hosts after a monumental performance in the tournament, which saw Russia reach the quarter-final after knocking out Spain in the Round of 16.Belgium predicted starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans; Eden Hazard, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco; Romelu LukakuRussia predicted starting XI: Anton Shunin; Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem DzyubaFull squadsBelgiumGoalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels; Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu LukakuRussiaGoalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin; Defenders: Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov, Mario Fernandes; Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Maksim Mukhin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daniil Fomin, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyayev, Andrei Mostovoy, Magomed Ozdoev, Denis Cheryshev, Yuri Zhirkov; Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Anton Zabolotny, Aleksandr Sobolev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Denis Makarov, Alexei Ionov. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :