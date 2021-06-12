EURO 2020: Team news, Predicted XIs for Belgium vs Russia

Belgium takes on Russia in the Group B opener of the European Championships at the Krestovsky Stadium (known as Gazprom Arena) in Russia on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez's Belgium will miss star-midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in its opening match against Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia.

Despite being the clear favourites on paper, Belgium will be wary of not underestimating the 2018 World Cup hosts after a monumental performance in the tournament, which saw Russia reach the quarter-final after knocking out Spain in the Round of 16.

Belgium predicted starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans; Eden Hazard, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco; Romelu Lukaku

Russia predicted starting XI: Anton Shunin; Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba