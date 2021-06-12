Euro 2020: Belgium vs Russia, Wales vs Switzerland - preview, head-to-head, streaming details

Romping through the European Championship qualifiers, Belgium looked every bit the top-ranked team in world football and a strong contender for its first major tournament title.

When it plays Russia in its opening Euro 2020 Group B game in St Petersburg on Saturday, Belgium will likely be without Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel and have captain Eden Hazard only on the bench.

Meanwhile, Switzerland would certainly like to start with a win over Wales ahead of what may be tougher Group A games against Italy and a resurgent Turkey team that will have passionate support in close ally Azerbaijan.

The Welsh reached the semifinals at Euro 2016 in their tournament debut, while the Swiss have reached the round of 16 in their last three major tournaments.

Denmark has only lost two of its last 23 games overall — both to group opponent Belgium — and went through its 2021 European Championships qualification undefeated. It is the favorite against Finland.

On the other hand, the Finns warmed up for the tournament with losses to Sweden and Estonia, and there is still uncertainty around Teemu Pukki’s fitness after he recently struggled with an ankle problem.

- Wales Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies; Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer; Midfielders: Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, David Brooks, Harry Wilson; Forwards: Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale, Tyler Roberts. - Switzerland Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin; Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Nico Elvedi, Eray Comert, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar; Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Steven Zuber, Edimilson Fernandes, Christian Fassnacht; Forwards: Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic, Haris Seferovic, Admir Mehmedi. - Belgium Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels; Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku. - Russia Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin; Defenders: Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov, Mario Fernandes; Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Maksim Mukhin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daniil Fomin, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyayev, Andrei Mostovoy, Magomed Ozdoev, Denis Cheryshev, Yuri Zhirkov; Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Anton Zabolotny, Aleksandr Sobolev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Denis Makarov, Alexei Ionov. - Denmark Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow; Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen; Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass; Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, , Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen. - Finland Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Anssi Jaakkola; Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Nicholas Hamalainen, Sauli Vaisanen; Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari; Forwards: Lassi Lappalainen, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo, Marcus Forss.





What time do the games start?

The Wales vs Switzerland and the Denmark vs Finland games will begin at 6:30 PM IST and 9:30 PM IST, respectively, while the Belgium vs Russia match begins at 12.30am IST (June 13, Sunday).

Where to watch:

Euro 2020 will be telecast in India on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. You can also catch the match live on the Sony LIV app.