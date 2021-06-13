Euro 2020: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine - preview, head-to-head, streaming details

There’s an indicator of why England has never won the European Championship. In nine attempts, it's never won an opening match at the tournament. Not even when its first match was at Wembley in 1996.

A quarter-century on, England opens another continental campaign at its national stadium against the team that prevented Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the World Cup final three years ago.

Croatia on Sunday will face a team refreshed since losing 2-1 and denied a shot at adding to its only major title at the 1966 World Cup.

Seven years is a long, long wait. It's been that many years since the Netherlands last played at a major tournament, dating back to the orange-clad team's run to the World Cup semifinals in 2014.

On Sunday in Amsterdam, the Dutch will finally be back on the field to take on Ukraine at the European Championship.

Austria may be awash with Bundesliga talent but it will be under pressure from the start against underdog North Macedonia on Sunday as it looks for its first ever win at the European Championships.

Austria is the favourite in its Euro Group C opener against the Balkan nation, but in its only other appearances at the tournament, as co-host in 2008 and in France in 2016, the nation drew twice and lost four times.

The England vs Croatia and the Austria vs North Macedonia games will begin at 6:30 PM IST and 9:30 PM IST, respectively, while the Netherlands vs Ukraine match begins at 12.30am IST (June 14, Monday).

Euro 2020 will be telecast in India on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. You can also catch the matches live on the Sony LIV app.