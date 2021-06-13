Home Euro News WATCH: Kane and co. train ahead of England vs Croatia Euro 2020 clash Euro 2020: England begins its quest for a European Championship title with a mouth-watering clash against 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up Croatia. Team Sportstar 13 June, 2021 13:40 IST England players attend a training session at St George's Park, Burton ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 game against Croatia. - AP Team Sportstar 13 June, 2021 13:40 IST England will get its European Championship (Euro 2020) campaign underway when it takes on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match will kick-off at 6:30pm IST.RELATED| Euro 2020: England seeks elusive opening game win as it takes on Croatia The Three Lions will be looking for their first opening game win at the European Championship. In nine attempts, it's never won an opening match at the tournament, not even when its first match was at Wembley in 1996.A quarter-century on, England opens is Euro 2020 campaign at its national stadium against the team that prevented Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the World Cup final three years ago. Croatia on Sunday will face a team refreshed since losing 2-1 and denied a shot at adding to its only major title at the 1966 World Cup.RELATED| EURO 2020: Team news, Predicted XIs for England vs Croatia England has an injury concern in the form of Harry Maguire, but Southgate said the Manchester United centre-back could feature in the Euro 2020 clash with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia.Here are the England players going through their paces ahead of their Euro 2020 opening game against Croatia - Full squadsEnglandGoalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford; Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack GrealishFULL EURO 2020 COVERAGECroatiaGoalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga; Defenders: Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec; Forwards: Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :