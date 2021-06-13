WATCH: Kane and co. train ahead of England vs Croatia Euro 2020 clash

England will get its European Championship (Euro 2020) campaign underway when it takes on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match will kick-off at 6:30pm IST.

The Three Lions will be looking for their first opening game win at the European Championship. In nine attempts, it's never won an opening match at the tournament, not even when its first match was at Wembley in 1996.

A quarter-century on, England opens is Euro 2020 campaign at its national stadium against the team that prevented Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the World Cup final three years ago. Croatia on Sunday will face a team refreshed since losing 2-1 and denied a shot at adding to its only major title at the 1966 World Cup.

England has an injury concern in the form of Harry Maguire, but Southgate said the Manchester United centre-back could feature in the Euro 2020 clash with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia.

Here are the England players going through their paces ahead of their Euro 2020 opening game against Croatia -