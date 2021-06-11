EURO 2020: Team news, Predicted XIs for Turkey vs Italy

Group A's Italy takes on Turkey in the opening match of the European Championships at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday.

The tournament was rescheduled from last year after the coronavirus outbreak and is being played for the first time all across the continent, with 11 cities from as far apart as Seville to Baku hosting matches.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has rebuilt the side, the 1968 European champion, on a 27-match unbeaten run.

Italy has asked UEFA for permission to replace Lorenzo Pellegrini with Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli in its Euro 2020 squad after the Roma midfielder picked up an injury. Midfielder Marco Veratti is also nursing an injury.

Here are the predicted XIs for the game.

Italy predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Turkey predicted XI: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu, Kenan Karaman, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz