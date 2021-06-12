Home Euro News Maguire could play against Croatia: Southgate Harry Maguire has not played since injuring ankle ligaments in Manchester United's Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on May 9. AFP London 12 June, 2021 18:23 IST Harry Maguire of England during a training session at St George's Park on June 10. - Getty Images AFP London 12 June, 2021 18:23 IST Harry Maguire could play for England in the side's opening Euro 2020 clash with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia on Sunday although manager Gareth Southgate says it "is a longshot."The 28-year-old central defender has not played since injuring ankle ligaments in Manchester United's Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on May 9.However, he resumed training with England on Thursday and trained again on Saturday.READ | Euro 2020: Llorente says Covid chaos will make Spain stronger Southgate told ITV it was not beyond the realms of possibility that Maguire - a key player as England reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals where it lost to the Croats - could appear."It is a long shot but he is further ahead than we thought he might be at this point so we are certainly not going to rule it out," Southgate said on Friday.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also trained with the group as he builds fitness, but Maguire's United teammate goalkeeper Dean Henderson - set to be back-up to Jordan Pickford this summer - sat it out due to a knock. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :