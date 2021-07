EURO 2020 Final, Italy vs England: ENG vs ITA predicted XI, stats, form guide, squad

50 games, 1,218 shots and 140 goals later, the EURO 2020 final is now set. Italy and England will meet on Monday (IST), in their first clash at the European Championships since 2012.

For Italy, the stage is a familiar one. The Azzurri have played in seven finals at major tournaments since England’s last one in 1966. But although Gareth Southgate’s side may be in unchartered territory compared to its opponent, it will be buoyed by the advantage of a home crowd at Wembley in the showpiece.

According to the Stats Perform prediction model, it is Roberto Mancini’s team which retains the best chance of lifting the trophy (currently rated at 60.1%).

READ | Euro 2020 final, tactical preview: Southgate’s England takes on Mancini's Italy

PREDICTED XI

ITALY: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

ENGLAND: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

FORM GUIDE

ITALY: W-W-W-W-W

ENGLAND: W-W-W-W-D

READ | EURO 2020 Final, Italy vs England live streaming, match broadcast details: When and where to watch ENG vs ITA?

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Italy has won 11 games out of a total of 30 matches played between the two sides, while England has managed to emerge victorious on eight occasions.

Their previous meeting in 2018 at Wembley ended in a 1-1 draw after Italy's Lorenzo Insigne scored a late equaliser after Jamie Vardy put the host ahead.

SQUADS

ITALY

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris St Germain), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris St Germain)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Paris St Germain), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton),

Defenders: Ben White (Brighton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City, Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City)