Euro 2020: Scotland's Fleck out of Euro warmup after testing positive for COVID-19

Scotland midfielder John Fleck will miss the side's friendly international against the Netherlands on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish FA said.Fleck returned the positive test at the Scottish team's base camp in Spain and was self-isolating in line with Spanish government guidelines, the Scottish FA said in a statement on Tuesday."The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today," the statement added.The positive test means Fleck might also miss Scotland's final European Championship warm-up match against Luxembourg on Sunday.Scotland opens its Euro 2020 Group D campaign against Czech Republic on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in the group.