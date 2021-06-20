England's Jordan Pickford : We've got to be ready for Czech Republic

The England national football team could drop as low as third place in Group D of the 2021 European Championships (EURO 2020) with a loss against the Czech Republic in its final Group D encounter at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

If Croatia or Scotland picks up a victory in their match at the Hampden Park, then England would need at least a draw to finish in the top-two. However, English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said his team will settle for nothing less than the top spot in its group.