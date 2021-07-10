Home Euro News EURO 2020 Final: Injured Spinazzola to attend Italy vs England Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola is using crutches and has his left leg bandaged after having had a surgery in Finland on Monday. AP London 10 July, 2021 18:49 IST Leonardo Spinazzola of Italy waves to fans as he leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury against Belgium on July 2 in Munich. - Pool via Reuters AP London 10 July, 2021 18:49 IST Injured Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has flown to London with the rest of his teammates for Sunday’s European Championship final against England.Spinazzola was using crutches and had his left leg bandaged. He will watch Sunday’s match from the stands at Wembley Stadium.READ | Euro 2020: Foden misses training ahead of final The 28-year-old Spinazzola was arguably Italy’s best player until he injured his Achilles tendon against Belgium in the quarterfinal.Spinazzola had surgery in Finland on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for about six months. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :