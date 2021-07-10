EURO 2020 Final: Injured Spinazzola to attend Italy vs England

Injured Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has flown to London with the rest of his teammates for Sunday’s European Championship final against England.

Spinazzola was using crutches and had his left leg bandaged. He will watch Sunday’s match from the stands at Wembley Stadium.

READ | Euro 2020: Foden misses training ahead of final

The 28-year-old Spinazzola was arguably Italy’s best player until he injured his Achilles tendon against Belgium in the quarterfinal.

Spinazzola had surgery in Finland on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for about six months.