Home Euro News EURO 2020: Swiss call up new goalkeeper after injury to Omlin Omlin suffered a minor injury to his right ankle while warming up for the opening match of the tournament for the Swiss on Saturday, when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in Baku. Reuters ZURICH 13 June, 2021 22:33 IST Switzerland's Jonas Omlin during training REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko - REUTERS Reuters ZURICH 13 June, 2021 22:33 IST Switzerland has called up goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to replace the injured Jonas Omlin in its European Championship squad, the Swiss football association said on Sunday.The 27-year-old Omlin suffered a minor injury to his right ankle while warming up for the opening match of the tournament for the Swiss on Saturday, when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in Baku. Omlin was among the substitutes for the game.Kobel, who moved to Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract a fortnight ago, was in the pre-tournament training camp but was cut from the final squad.The 23-year-old is uncapped at senior level but played for Switzerland at all junior age groups.The Swiss meet Italy in their second Group A game in Rome on Wednesday.