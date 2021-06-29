WATCH: Mueller's brace helps Germany sink England in 2010 World Cup

England takes on three-time champion Germany in the Round-of-16 stage of the European Championship at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Gareth Southgate's England is unbeaten in the competition after it topped Group D with two wins and a draw. The team has scored two goals and is yet to concede in the competition.

On the other hand, Germany finished second in Group F which was studded with a win, a draw and a defeat.

England traditionally has a poor record against the Germans in major international tournaments. The Three Lions were also knocked out of the home 1996 Euros by Germany in the semifinal stage.

Their last meeting came in the 2010 World Cup in Bloemfontein, South Africa when Germany thrashed England 4-1 in the Round-of-16 stage. Thomas Mueller scored a brace in the win and the game will also be remembered for Frank Lampard's 'ghost goal'.

Watch the highlights from the 2010 encounter.