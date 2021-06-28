EURO 2020: Spain's Pedri scores bizarre own goal against Croatia

Spain's Pedri scored a bizarre own goal to gift Croatia the lead in the European Championship Round of 16 clash at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Monday.

Croatia vs Spain - LIVE BLOG

In the 20th minute, midfielder Pedri hit a long back pass back to his goalkeeper Unai Simon, who miscontrolled the ball to only let into his own net.

The goal was initially credited as an own goal by Simon before UEFA adjudicated Pedri with the unwanted record.

This was the ninth own goal -- most for a single edition -- of the tournament.