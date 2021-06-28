Home Euro News EURO 2020: Spain's Pedri scores bizarre own goal against Croatia In the 20th minute, Pedri hit a long back pass back to his 'keeper but Simon miscontrolled it to only let into his own net. Team Sportstar 28 June, 2021 22:08 IST Spain's Unai Simon reacts after his team conceded an own goal against Croatia. - Pool via Reuters Team Sportstar 28 June, 2021 22:08 IST Spain's Pedri scored a bizarre own goal to gift Croatia the lead in the European Championship Round of 16 clash at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Monday.Croatia vs Spain - LIVE BLOGIn the 20th minute, midfielder Pedri hit a long back pass back to his goalkeeper Unai Simon, who miscontrolled the ball to only let into his own net. The goal was initially credited as an own goal by Simon before UEFA adjudicated Pedri with the unwanted record.This was the ninth own goal -- most for a single edition -- of the tournament. Oh my... Unai Simon miscontrols a simple backpass from his teammate and lets it into his own net!#CRO 1-0 #ESPFollow #CROESP LIVE #EURO2020https://t.co/C0h32PMuy3 pic.twitter.com/5YWlV46qKD— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 28, 2021 Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :