WATCH: Every goal from Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

Ahead of its final Group D Euro 2020 clash against Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, England faces a small matter of getting its top striker Harry Kane back to his goal scoring best.

The 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur man has been struggling to put the ball in the back of the net so far in the two completed Group fixtures and heading into the final fixture and beyond, manager Gareth Southgate will hope his captain can deliver the goods for the team.

However, not too long ago, Kane was in the sort of form in the Premier League for Spurs which would have put hope in the minds of most viewers about his goal scoring knack, leading into the Euros.

The striker scored 23 goals in 35 matches for the club, beating the likes of Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy.

England will hope he can reclaim that form in the final Group game and the knockouts of this ongoing Euros.