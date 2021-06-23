WATCH: England's Euro 2020 star Saka's rise at Arsenal

As one of the youngest members in the England set-up, Bukayo Saka seemed like one of the likeliest members to be cut from England's provisional squad ahead of the European Championship.

After having made the final squad, not many expected the 19-year-old to make an impact on the field. He remained an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Croatia before he was left out of the matchday squad in the goalless draw agains Scotland.

Surprisingly, Saka was named in the starting XI against the Cazech Republic and he made a telling impact for Raheem Sterling's match-winner in the first half. He turned possession into penetration, to create chances for England. He finished the night as UEFA's player of the match.

It has been a rapid rise up the ranks for Saka, who made his senior debut for his club side Arsenal in 2018. He has the versatility to play in both attack and defence, and is now an established member for the Gunners.

Now Southgate will have to decide if the teen stays in the starting lineup, something that could depend on the team’s next opponent. As Group D winner, England will face either World Cup champion France, defending champion Portugal, Germany or Hungary at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in the next round.

“He (Southgate) said that’s one of my qualities, it’s what I’ve done all season at my club,” Saka said. “He just told me to play how I do at my club. Play confident, play free and express yourself and that’s what I did.”