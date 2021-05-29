Quiz European Championship: How well do you know EURO 2016? ISL 2020: Test your knowledge on the 15th edition of the European Championships which took place in France. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 21:48 IST Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the Euro 2016 trophy with Portugal. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 May, 2021 21:48 IST 1.Who scored the winner for Portugal in the final against France? Cristiano Ronaldo Eder scored the only goal of the match in extra-time. It was Eder's only goal of the tournament. Eder Eder scored the only goal of the match in extra-time. It was Eder's only goal of the tournament. Renato Sanches Eder scored the only goal of the match in extra-time. It was Eder's only goal of the tournament. 2.Portugal went on to win its first European Championship in 2016. Which place did it finish in the group stages? 1 Portugal finished third in the group Fwith no wins in three matches. It qualified for the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams. 2 Portugal finished third in the group Fwith no wins in three matches. It qualified for the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams. 3 Portugal finished third in the group Fwith no wins in three matches. It qualified for the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams. 3.“He’s a fantastic footballer, but he’s not a gracious human being and the thing is we almost nicked the win, so him saying we weren’t going for the win contradicts that” - Iceland’s Kári Árnason had this to say about which footballer? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Árnason hit back at Ronaldo after the Portuguese stated the Iceland's celebrations being over the top after the team's goalless draw. Wayne Rooney Árnason hit back at Ronaldo after the Portuguese stated the Iceland's celebrations being over the top after the team's goalless draw. Cristiano Ronaldo Árnason hit back at Ronaldo after the Portuguese stated the Iceland's celebrations being over the top after the team's goalless draw. 4.Which of these players didn’t make the EURO 2016 team of the tournament? Nani Nani finished the tournament as Portugal's joint top-scorer and had an assist to his name. Pepe Nani finished the tournament as Portugal's joint top-scorer and had an assist to his name. Dimitri Payet Nani finished the tournament as Portugal's joint top-scorer and had an assist to his name. 5.Who scored the fastest goal in EURO 2016? Robbie Brady Poland's Lewandowski scored after 1 minutes, 40 seconds against Portugal in the quarterfinal. Antoine Griezmann Poland's Lewandowski scored after 1 minutes, 40 seconds against Portugal in the quarterfinal. Robert Lewandowski Poland's Lewandowski scored after 1 minutes, 40 seconds against Portugal in the quarterfinal.