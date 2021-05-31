Quiz Euro 2020 quiz: A European Championship headbutt, a famous penalty and more Euro 2020: Test your knowledge about some of the most famous moments in the history of the Euros ahead of the 16th edition of the European Championship. Team Sportstar 31 May, 2021 17:21 IST Who did this to Rooney and his boys at the Euros? - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 31 May, 2021 17:21 IST 1.Who was handed a red-card in the 1984 Euro opener for an infamous headbutt - like his fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final - after a vicious challenge from the opponent? Michel Platini France skipper Manuel Amoros lost his cool after being brought down by Denmark's Jesper Olsen in the Euro 1984 opener. Amoros then aimed to throw the ball at Olsen but missed and instead proceeded with a headbutt that shook everyone. Manuel Aromos France skipper Manuel Amoros lost his cool after being brought down by Denmark's Jesper Olsen in the Euro 1984 opener. Amoros then aimed to throw the ball at Olsen but missed and instead proceeded with a headbutt that shook everyone. Jean Domergue France skipper Manuel Amoros lost his cool after being brought down by Denmark's Jesper Olsen in the Euro 1984 opener. Amoros then aimed to throw the ball at Olsen but missed and instead proceeded with a headbutt that shook everyone. 2.Italy’s miraculous 1968 Euro triumph first saw it win the semifinal over Soviet Union on a coin toss after a 0-0 scoreline in regulation time. In the final, it drew 1-1 with Yugoslavia in regulation time. How was the deadlock broken in that final? Golden Goal It took two days to determine the winner of the 1968 final! The 1-1 draw meant the final was to be replayed two days later. The Azzuris did not let it slip this time as goals from Luis Riva and Pietro Anastasi handed Italy a 2-0 win over Yugoslavia in the second final. Match was replayed It took two days to determine the winner of the 1968 final! The 1-1 draw meant the final was to be replayed two days later. The Azzuris did not let it slip this time as goals from Luis Riva and Pietro Anastasi handed Italy a 2-0 win over Yugoslavia in the second final. Coin Toss again It took two days to determine the winner of the 1968 final! The 1-1 draw meant the final was to be replayed two days later. The Azzuris did not let it slip this time as goals from Luis Riva and Pietro Anastasi handed Italy a 2-0 win over Yugoslavia in the second final. 3.The European Championship Trophy was named after the first UEFA general secretary who initiated the idea of the tournament. What is the trophy called? Henry Delaunay Trophy Henry Delaunay, the first General Secretary of UEFA, established the idea of the Euros. However, he died five years prior to the first tournament in 1960 and the winner's trophy was since named in his honour. Ricardo Zamora Trophy Henry Delaunay, the first General Secretary of UEFA, established the idea of the Euros. However, he died five years prior to the first tournament in 1960 and the winner's trophy was since named in his honour. Maurice Burlaz Trophy Henry Delaunay, the first General Secretary of UEFA, established the idea of the Euros. However, he died five years prior to the first tournament in 1960 and the winner's trophy was since named in his honour. 4.Whose goal in a Euro fixture, according to the UEFA, was "perhaps the most famous spot kick of all time"? Oliver Bierhoff Euro 1976 final - Czechoslovakia vs West Germany. With the teams headed for the shootout after finishing level at 2-2, Antonin Panenka stepped up for Czechoslovakia in the deciding fifth kick and sent down a delicate chipped penalty to drive his side to the title. The 'Panenka' was born at the greatest stage of them all. Antonin Panenka Euro 1976 final - Czechoslovakia vs West Germany. With the teams headed for the shootout after finishing level at 2-2, Antonin Panenka stepped up for Czechoslovakia in the deciding fifth kick and sent down a delicate chipped penalty to drive his side to the title. The 'Panenka' was born at the greatest stage of them all. Gerd Muller Euro 1976 final - Czechoslovakia vs West Germany. With the teams headed for the shootout after finishing level at 2-2, Antonin Panenka stepped up for Czechoslovakia in the deciding fifth kick and sent down a delicate chipped penalty to drive his side to the title. The 'Panenka' was born at the greatest stage of them all. 5.Making a first appearance in its history at the Euro tournament in 2016, which team knocked out England in the round of 16? Iceland In its debut Euro tournament, Iceland dashed English dreams with a 2-1 win to pack them home. The dream, however, was stopped by eventual runner-up France in the quarter-finals. Northern Ireland In its debut Euro tournament, Iceland dashed English dreams with a 2-1 win to pack them home. The dream, however, was stopped by eventual runner-up France in the quarter-finals. Wales In its debut Euro tournament, Iceland dashed English dreams with a 2-1 win to pack them home. The dream, however, was stopped by eventual runner-up France in the quarter-finals.