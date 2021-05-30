Quiz

Euro 2020: How well do you know your European Championship history?

Euro 2020: Test your overall knowledge about the Euros ahead of the 16th edition of the European Championship

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 May, 2021 18:29 IST

Euro 2020 will be the sixteenth edition of the tournament.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 May, 2021 18:29 IST
1.Who scored the winner for Portugal in the final against France?
2.Portugal went on to win its first European Championship in 2016. Which place did it finish in the group stages?
3.Who is the only player to score in the finals of two consecutive Euros?
4.In Euro 2016’s final between Portugal and France, Portugal lost its captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the 25th minute through injury. Do you remember which France player challenged him, which led to the injury?
5.Spain is the only country apart from Germany with three Euro titles. It became the only team to defend its Euro title successfully (2008 and 2012). When did it win its first title?