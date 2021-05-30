Quiz Euro 2020: How well do you know your European Championship history? Euro 2020: Test your overall knowledge about the Euros ahead of the 16th edition of the European Championship Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 18:29 IST Euro 2020 will be the sixteenth edition of the tournament. - AP Team Sportstar 30 May, 2021 18:29 IST 1.Who scored the winner for Portugal in the final against France? Cristiano Ronaldo Eder scored the only goal of the match in extra-time. It was Eder's only goal of the tournament. Eder Eder scored the only goal of the match in extra-time. It was Eder's only goal of the tournament. Renato Sanches Eder scored the only goal of the match in extra-time. It was Eder's only goal of the tournament. 2.Portugal went on to win its first European Championship in 2016. Which place did it finish in the group stages? 1 Portugal finished third in the group Fwith no wins in three matches. It qualified for the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams. 2 Portugal finished third in the group Fwith no wins in three matches. It qualified for the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams. 3 Portugal finished third in the group Fwith no wins in three matches. It qualified for the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams. 3.Who is the only player to score in the finals of two consecutive Euros? Fernando Torres Fernando Torres became the first player in history to score in two successive Euro finals (2008 vs Germany, 2012 vs France) Andres Iniesta Fernando Torres became the first player in history to score in two successive Euro finals (2008 vs Germany, 2012 vs France) Xavi Hernandez Fernando Torres became the first player in history to score in two successive Euro finals (2008 vs Germany, 2012 vs France) 4.In Euro 2016’s final between Portugal and France, Portugal lost its captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the 25th minute through injury. Do you remember which France player challenged him, which led to the injury? Paul Pogba Dimitri Payet's challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo forced the Portugal captain out. Laurent Koscielny Dimitri Payet's challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo forced the Portugal captain out. Dimitri Payet Dimitri Payet's challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo forced the Portugal captain out. 5.Spain is the only country apart from Germany with three Euro titles. It became the only team to defend its Euro title successfully (2008 and 2012). When did it win its first title? 1972 Spain defeated the Soviet Union 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid to clinch its maiden Euro title. 1964 Spain defeated the Soviet Union 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid to clinch its maiden Euro title. 1996 Spain defeated the Soviet Union 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid to clinch its maiden Euro title.