EURO 2020 Final: Fixture, teams qualified, timings in IST and GMT EURO 2020: Here is the full schedule of the EURO 2020 final fixture of the ongoing tournament. Team Sportstar 08 July, 2021 03:11 IST Wembley Stadium is set to host both the semifinals and the final. - AP Team Sportstar 08 July, 2021 03:11 IST After 42 matches among the 24 best teams in Europe, two remain standing. The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe, Italy and England will face off for the continental crown.The final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11.Italy is into its fourth final and will be hoping to add to its only title won in 1968. England has made its first EURO final and its first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup.RELATED | FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEREAD | EURO 2020 Golden Boot: Top goalscorers standings FinalMatch no.MatchVenueISTGMTFinalItaly vs EnglandWembley, LondonJuly 12, 12:30 amJuly 11, 7 pm WHERE TO WATCH EURO 2020 IN INDIA?The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv.