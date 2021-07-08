EURO 2020 Final: Fixture, teams qualified, timings in IST and GMT

After 42 matches among the 24 best teams in Europe, two remain standing. The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe, Italy and England will face off for the continental crown.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11.

Italy is into its fourth final and will be hoping to add to its only title won in 1968. England has made its first EURO final and its first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Final

Match no. Match Venue IST GMT Final Italy vs England Wembley, London July 12, 12:30 am July 11, 7 pm

WHERE TO WATCH EURO 2020 IN INDIA?

The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv.