EURO 2020: Full Round of 16 fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST EURO 2020: Here is the full schedule of the Round of 16 fixtures of the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2021 02:29 IST UEFA European Football Championship trophy cup is seen at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 June, 2021 02:29 IST The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.At the end of the group stages we have 16 teams who have qualified for the round of 16 stage.Group D winner England taking on Group F's runner-up Germany will be the headline clash of the final-16 matches.Teams who have qualifiedGroupWinnerRunner-upBest four third-placed teamsAItalyWalesSwitzerlandBBelgiumDenmark CNetherlandsAustriaUkraineDEnglandCroatiaCzech RepublicESwedenSpain FFranceGermanyPortugal Round of 16 schedule June 26, SaturdayMatch 1 - Wales vs Denmark (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)June 27, Sunday (IST)Match 2 - Italy vs Austria (12:30 am, London)Match 3- Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Budapest)June 28, Monday (IST)Match 4 - Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 am, Seville)Match 5 - Croatia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)June 29, Tuesday (IST)Match 6 - France vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Bucharest)Match 7 - England vs Germany (9:30 pm, London)June 30, Wednesday (IST)Match 8 - Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Glasgow)Quarterfinals drawJuly 2, Friday (IST)QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)July 3, Saturday (IST)QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (9:30 pm, Baku)July 4, Sunday (IST)QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)Semifinals drawJuly 7, Wednesday (IST)SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)July 8, Thursday (IST)SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)