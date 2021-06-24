EURO 2020: Full Round of 16 fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.

At the end of the group stages we have 16 teams who have qualified for the round of 16 stage.

Group D winner England taking on Group F's runner-up Germany will be the headline clash of the final-16 matches.

Teams who have qualified

Group Winner Runner-up Best four third-placed teams A Italy Wales Switzerland B Belgium Denmark C Netherlands Austria Ukraine D England Croatia Czech Republic E Sweden Spain F France Germany Portugal

Round of 16 schedule

June 26, Saturday

Match 1 - Wales vs Denmark (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday (IST)

Match 2 - Italy vs Austria (12:30 am, London)

Match 3- Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday (IST)

Match 4 - Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 am, Seville)

Match 5 - Croatia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday (IST)

Match 6 - France vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Bucharest)

Match 7 - England vs Germany (9:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday (IST)

Match 8 - Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Quarterfinals draw

July 2, Friday (IST)

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

July 3, Saturday (IST)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (9:30 pm, Baku)

July 4, Sunday (IST)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)

Semifinals draw

July 7, Wednesday (IST)

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)

July 8, Thursday (IST)

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)