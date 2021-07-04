Schedule

EURO 2020: Full semifinal fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST and GMT

EURO 2020: Here is the full schedule of the semifinal fixtures of the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

04 July, 2021 02:20 IST

Wembley Stadium is set to host both the semifinals and the final.   -  AP

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 63-year history of the tournament.

At the end of the quarterfiinal stage, we are now left with four teams who have qualified for the quarterifnals.

Spain, Italy, Denmark and England have qualified for the semifinals, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Semifinals

Match no.MatchVenueISTGMT
SF 1Italy vs SpainWembley, LondonJuly 7, 12:30 amJuly 6, 7 pm
SF 2England vs DenmarkWembley, LondonJuly 8, 12:30 amJuly 7, 7 pm

 

Final

Match no.MatchVenueISTGMT
FinalWinner SF1 vs Winner SF2Wembley, LondonJuly 12, 12:30 amJuly 11, 7 pm

 

