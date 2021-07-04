EURO 2020: Full semifinal fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST and GMT

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 63-year history of the tournament.

At the end of the quarterfiinal stage, we are now left with four teams who have qualified for the quarterifnals.

Spain, Italy, Denmark and England have qualified for the semifinals, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

Semifinals

Match no. Match Venue IST GMT SF 1 Italy vs Spain Wembley, London July 7, 12:30 am July 6, 7 pm SF 2 England vs Denmark Wembley, London July 8, 12:30 am July 7, 7 pm

Final