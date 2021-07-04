Home Schedule EURO 2020: Full semifinal fixtures, teams qualified, timings in IST and GMT EURO 2020: Here is the full schedule of the semifinal fixtures of the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament. Team Sportstar 04 July, 2021 02:20 IST Wembley Stadium is set to host both the semifinals and the final. - AP Team Sportstar 04 July, 2021 02:20 IST The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 63-year history of the tournament.At the end of the quarterfiinal stage, we are now left with four teams who have qualified for the quarterifnals.Spain, Italy, Denmark and England have qualified for the semifinals, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.RELATED | FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEREAD | EURO 2020 Golden Boot: Top goalscorers standings SemifinalsMatch no.MatchVenueISTGMTSF 1Italy vs SpainWembley, LondonJuly 7, 12:30 amJuly 6, 7 pmSF 2England vs DenmarkWembley, LondonJuly 8, 12:30 amJuly 7, 7 pm FinalMatch no.MatchVenueISTGMTFinalWinner SF1 vs Winner SF2Wembley, LondonJuly 12, 12:30 amJuly 11, 7 pm Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :