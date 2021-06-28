EURO 2020: Kasper Hjulmand expects Simon Kjaer back for quarterfinal

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand expects captain Simon Kjaer to play in the quarterfinal against the Czech Republic at the European Championship.

Kjaer had to exit Saturday's game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half. Hjulmand says Kjaer is still undergoing treatment, but the centre-back should recover in time for the game in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hjulmand says ”they're working on Simon, and we all think he'll be ready.” Hjulmand says he has ”no reason to believe” that he won't have all his players available.