EURO 2020: Kasper Hjulmand expects Simon Kjaer back for quarterfinal

Kasper Hjulmand expects Simon Kjaer back for quarterfinal

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer had to exit Saturday's game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half.

Copenhagen 28 June, 2021 16:17 IST

Denmark's defender Simon Kjaer (C) receives medical attention during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Wales and Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. - AFP

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand expects captain Simon Kjaer to play in the quarterfinal against the Czech Republic at the European Championship.

Kjaer had to exit Saturday's game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half. Hjulmand says Kjaer is still undergoing treatment, but the centre-back should recover in time for the game in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hjulmand says "they're working on Simon, and we all think he'll be ready." Hjulmand says he has "no reason to believe" that he won't have all his players available.