EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - France, Germany, Portugal qualify from Group F EURO 2020: Here is the complete points table and the ranking of third-placed teams from each group of the Euro 2020 tournament. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 15:40 IST Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 15:40 IST The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.READ | EURO 2020: Full Round of 16 fixtures, teams qualified GROUP APositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Italy (Q)330070792Wales (Q)311132143Switzerland (Q)312045-144Turkey300318-70GROUP BPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Belgium (Q)330061592Denmark (Q)310254133Finland311113-234Russia310227-53 GROUP CPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Netherlands (Q)330082692Austria (Q)320143163Ukraine (Q)310245-134North Macedonia300328-60 GROUP DPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1England (Q)321020272Croatia (Q)311143143Czech Republic (Q)311132144Scotland301215-41 GROUP EPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1Sweden (Q)321042272Spain (Q)312061553Slovakia310227-534Poland301235-21GROUP FPositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1France (Q)312033052Germany (Q)311165043Portugal (Q)311176144Hungary302136-32 Ranking of third-placed teams (Top 4 teams qualify for RO16)PositionGroupTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1FPortugal (Q)311176142DCzech Republic (Q)311132143ASwitzerland (Q)311145-144CUkraine (Q)310245-135BFinland (E)311113-236ESlovakia (E) 3 102 27 -5 3(Q) - Qualified, (E) - EliminatedUpdated on June 23