EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - France, Germany, Portugal qualify from Group F

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.

Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.

GROUP A

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Italy (Q) 3 3 0 0 7 0 7 9 2 Wales (Q) 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 3 Switzerland (Q) 3 1 2 0 4 5 -1 4 4 Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0



GROUP B

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1 5 9 2 Denmark (Q) 3 1 0 2 5 4 1 3 3 Finland 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 3 4 Russia 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3



GROUP C

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands (Q) 3 3 0 0 8 2 6 9 2 Austria (Q) 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 3 Ukraine (Q) 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 4 North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

GROUP D

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 England (Q) 3 2 1 0 2 0 2 7 2 Croatia (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 3 Czech Republic (Q) 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 4 Scotland 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1



GROUP E

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Sweden (Q) 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7 2 Spain (Q) 3 1 2 0 6 1 5 5 3 Slovakia 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3 4 Poland 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1



GROUP F

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 France (Q) 3 1 2 0 3 3 0 5 2 Germany (Q) 3 1 1 1 6 5 0 4 3 Portugal (Q) 3 1 1 1 7 6 1 4 4 Hungary 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3 2

Ranking of third-placed teams (Top 4 teams qualify for RO16)

Position Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 F Portugal (Q) 3 1 1 1 7 6 1 4 2 D Czech Republic (Q) 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 3 A Switzerland (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 4 C Ukraine (Q) 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 5 B Finland (E) 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 3 6 E Slovakia (E) 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3

(Q) - Qualified, (E) - Eliminated

Updated on June 23