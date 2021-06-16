Teams

EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference - France, Germany, Portugal qualify from Group F

EURO 2020: Here is the complete points table and the ranking of third-placed teams from each group of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 June, 2021 15:40 IST

Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 June, 2021 15:40 IST

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020, began on June 11 with matches in 11 major cities across Europe — for the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament.

Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16.

READ | EURO 2020: Full Round of 16 fixtures, teams qualified

RELATED | FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGE

GROUP A

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Italy (Q)

3

3

0

0

7

0

7

9

2Wales (Q)

3

1

1

1

3

2

1

4

3Switzerland (Q)

3

1

2

0

4

5

-1

4

4Turkey

3

0

0

3

1

8

-7

0


GROUP B

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium (Q)

3

3

0

0

6

1

5

9

2Denmark (Q)

3

1

0

2

5

4

1

3

3Finland

3

1

1

1

1

3

-2

3

4Russia

3

1

0

2

2

7

-5

3


RELATED | Euro 2020: Full match schedule, dates, venues and fixtures - Timings in IST

GROUP C

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands (Q)

3

3

0

0

8

2

6

9

2Austria (Q)

3

2

0

1

4

3

1

6

3Ukraine (Q)

3

1

0

2

4

5

-1

3

4North Macedonia

3

0

0

3

2

8

-6

0

 

GROUP D

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1England (Q)

3

2

1

0

2

0

2

7

2Croatia (Q)

3

1

1

1

4

3

1

4

3Czech Republic (Q)

3

1

1

1

3

2

1

4

4Scotland

3

0

1

2

1

5

-4

1


RELATED | EURO 2020 Golden Boot: Top goalscorers standings; Ronaldo leads list

GROUP E

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Sweden (Q)32104227
2Spain (Q)31206155
3Slovakia310227-53
4Poland301235-21


GROUP F

PositionTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1France (Q)

3

1

2

0

3

3

0

5

2Germany (Q)

3

1

1

1

6

5

0

4

3Portugal (Q)

3

1

1

1

7

6

1

4

4Hungary

3

0

2

1

3

6

-3

2

 

Ranking of third-placed teams (Top 4 teams qualify for RO16)

PositionGroupTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1FPortugal (Q)

3

1

1

1

7

6

1

4

2DCzech Republic (Q)

3

1

1

1

3

2

1

4

3ASwitzerland (Q)

3

1

1

1

4

5

-1

4

4CUkraine (Q)

3

1

0

2

4

5

-1

3

5BFinland (E)

3

1

1

1

1

3

-2

3

6ESlovakia (E)  3 102 27 -5    3

(Q) - Qualified, (E) - Eliminated

Updated on June 23

Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :