EURO 2020: Golden boot contenders, top goalscorers

The 16th edition of the European Championships are underway as a multi-nation tournament. Here are the top goalscorers and golden boot contenders from this edition.

Position Player Minutes played Goals Assists 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) 180 3 1 2. Patrik Schick (CZE) 161 3 0 3. Romelu Lukaku (BEL) 264 3 0 4. Georginio Wijnaldum (NED) 270 3 0 5. Memphis Depay (NED) 237 2 2 6. Ciro Immobile (ITA) 171 2 1 7. Xherdan Shaqiri (SWI) 217 2 1 8. Roman Yaremchuk (UKR) 250 2 1 9. Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) 250 2 1 10. Manuel Locatelli (ITA) 160 2 0