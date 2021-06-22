Euro 2020 Euro 2020 EURO 2020: Golden boot contenders, top goalscorers EURO 2020: Here are the top goalscorers and golden boot contenders of the ongoing European Championship. Team Sportstar 22 June, 2021 20:29 IST Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list for the golden boot contenders. - Pool via Reuters Team Sportstar 22 June, 2021 20:29 IST The 16th edition of the European Championships are underway as a multi-nation tournament. Here are the top goalscorers and golden boot contenders from this edition. PositionPlayerMinutes playedGoalsAssists1.Cristiano Ronaldo (POR)180312.Patrik Schick (CZE)161303.Romelu Lukaku (BEL)264304.Georginio Wijnaldum (NED)270305.Memphis Depay (NED)237 226.Ciro Immobile (ITA)171217. Xherdan Shaqiri (SWI)217218.Roman Yaremchuk (UKR)250219.Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR)2502110.Manuel Locatelli (ITA)16020 Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :