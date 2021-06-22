Euro 2020

EURO 2020: Golden boot contenders, top goalscorers

EURO 2020: Here are the top goalscorers and golden boot contenders of the ongoing European Championship.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 June, 2021 20:29 IST

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list for the golden boot contenders.   -  Pool via Reuters

The 16th edition of the European Championships are underway as a multi-nation tournament. Here are the top goalscorers and golden boot contenders from this edition.

PositionPlayerMinutes playedGoalsAssists
1.Cristiano Ronaldo (POR)18031
2.Patrik Schick (CZE)16130
3.Romelu Lukaku (BEL)26430
4.Georginio Wijnaldum (NED)27030
5.Memphis Depay (NED)237 22
6.Ciro Immobile (ITA)17121
7. Xherdan Shaqiri (SWI)21721
8.Roman Yaremchuk (UKR)25021
9.Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR)25021
10.Manuel Locatelli (ITA)16020

