Euro 2020 Full Schedule, Points Table, Teams, Fixtures,

Euro 2020 gets under way on Friday with Italy taking on Turkey in Rome. The competition will run from June 11 to July 11 2021 across 11 countries. The Wembley stadium will host group games, a last-16 tie, both semifinals and the final. The other host cities are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome and Seville.

Euro 2020 comprises 24 teams across six groups. The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams will go through to the round of 16. The teams will have a rest day on June 25.