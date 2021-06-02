WATCH: People jump on 'nonsense' stories and believe I have an agenda against Alexander-Arnold: Southgate

Despite reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be among the seven names excluded by Gareth Southgate for the England squad, the Liverpool right-back was picked for the final 26-man team for the European Championship on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold was one of four specialist right backs selected alongside Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

Several British media outlets claimed that the 22-year-old, who was omitted during the March World Cup qualifiers, will face the axe a day before the squad announcement.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Southgate said, "I spoke to Trent three weeks ago. There were stories over the last couple of weeks with lots of strange headlines, I have no idea where they have come from.

"I felt that there were stories that ran that were so far off the truth. I read stories about me that aren’t true but when it’s a player they may feel like they’re reading it so it may be true.

"Last night we were dealing with that, in the morning he’s taking set pieces preparing for tomorrow and then he’s reading that he is not going to the Euros.

“That's the world I live in but I want to protect my players. I spoke to Trent last night to say 'don't know where this is coming from, it’s nonsense'. People jump on it and say I have an agenda or don't like the kid. It is an incredible situation.”

The seven players cut from the provisional 33-man squad named last week by England coach Gareth Southgate were strikers Mason Greenwood and Ollie Watkins, midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard, defenders Ben White and Ben Godfrey, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

England will play a Euro 2020 warmup against Austria on Wednesday, and another against Romania on Sunday.

Southgate's team opens its Group D campaign on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley Stadium before playing Scotland and the Czech Republic at the same venue. There’s also a potential round of 16 match at Wembley for England, while the semifinals and final will all be played there.