Europa League: Arteta calls for VAR in group stages 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said UEFA must review its decision to only introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at the knockout stage of the Europa League after his team had a goal controversially ruled out for offside on Thursday.

Arsenal fell behind in the 22nd minute in London before fighting back to beat Norway's Molde 4-1 in Group B of Europe's second-tier club competition.

But Arteta was left frustrated that a goal from Eddie Nketiah was ruled out, with TV replays showing he was onside.

"I don't think it makes any sense ... when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it," Arteta told reporters.

"We were complaining with the referee because we were told it was clearly onside, and obviously it's a situation that can change the game. So it's something they (UEFA) have to look at and, if possible, change it."

Arsenal returns to Premier League action on Sunday when it hosts Aston Villa.