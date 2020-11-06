Football Football Europa League: Arteta calls for VAR in group stages Mikel Arteta was frustrated that a goal from Eddie Nketiah was ruled out even as Arsenal fought back to beat Norway's Molde 4-1 on Thursday in the Europa League. Reuters 06 November, 2020 10:18 IST Arteta was left frustrated that a goal from Eddie Nketiah was ruled out, with TV replays showing he was onside. - Getty Images Reuters 06 November, 2020 10:18 IST Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said UEFA must review its decision to only introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at the knockout stage of the Europa League after his team had a goal controversially ruled out for offside on Thursday.Arsenal fell behind in the 22nd minute in London before fighting back to beat Norway's Molde 4-1 in Group B of Europe's second-tier club competition.But Arteta was left frustrated that a goal from Eddie Nketiah was ruled out, with TV replays showing he was onside.READ | Europa League: Kane reaches Spurs milestone in 3-1 win, Lille ends Milan's unbeaten run "I don't think it makes any sense ... when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it," Arteta told reporters."We were complaining with the referee because we were told it was clearly onside, and obviously it's a situation that can change the game. So it's something they (UEFA) have to look at and, if possible, change it."Arsenal returns to Premier League action on Sunday when it hosts Aston Villa. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos