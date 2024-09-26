MagazineBuy Print

Europa League 2024-25: Bodo/Glimt, AZ Alkmaar notch up wins

Jens Petter Hauge’s two goals guided 10-man Bodø/Glimt from a goal down to a 3-2 win over Porto while Troy Parrott netted the winner from the penalty spot for Alkmaar to beat Sweden’s Elfsborg 3-2.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 09:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bodo/Glimt’s Jens Hauge celebrates scoring their third goal against FC Porto.
Bodo/Glimt's Jens Hauge celebrates scoring their third goal against FC Porto. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bodo/Glimt’s Jens Hauge celebrates scoring their third goal against FC Porto. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar became the first teams to claim victories in the revamped Europa League on Wednesday.

Jens Petter Hauge’s two goals guided 10-man Bodø/Glimt from a goal down to a 3-2 win over Porto while Troy Parrott netted the winner from the penalty spot for Alkmaar to beat Sweden’s Elfsborg 3-2.

Porto, a two-time champion in Europe’s second-tier league, got an early goal from Samu. Kasper Høgh’s equalized and Hauge netted twice for a 3-1 lead. Porto reduce the deficit to one in the final minute through substitute Deniz Gül.

Alkmaar answered Timothy Ouma’s opener with two goals from Ruben van Bommel on both sides of the interval. Simon Hedlund made it 2-2 before Parrott’s late penalty.

ALSO READ | Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United held 1-1 by Twente; Lazio, Galatasaray claim wins

Like the lucrative Champions League, the second-tier European competition has a new format and 36 teams instead of 32. It features a league system in which each team plays eight games against different opponents through January, replacing the old group stage.

Ahead of a late game between Dynamo Kyiv and Lazio, a group of about 60 Lazio fans were stopped by German authorities in Hamburg after attempting to avoid a police escort and were found to be carrying knives, clubs and other weapons. Fans who were held overnight were banned from attending Wednesday’s game but there were no arrests.

Dynamo plays its home Europa League games in Hamburg because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

