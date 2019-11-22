Celtic fined by UEFA over banner and chanting

Celtic has been fined €15,000 (£12,886) by UEFA for obscene chanting and displaying an "illicit banner" in its Europa League win against Lazio at Celtic Park last month.

Home supporters unveiled several banners ahead of the game, including one depicting former Italian prime minister Benito Mussolini hanging upside down.

Another contained a message in Italian that translated to "f*** off".

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body has also fined Lazio €10,000 (£8,593) for "illicit chanting" during the meeting on October 24, which Celtic won 2-1.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge has been fined €14,000 for breaching safety regulations by blocking the stairways during its home Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain a month ago.

Ligue 1 champion PSG has been told to pay €50,000 and threatened with a one-match away ban for supporters if they offend again in the next 12 months after setting off fireworks in the same match.