WATCH: Villarreal celebrates Europa League triumph

It was a historic night for Spanish club Villarreal as it beat Manchester United on penalties and won the Europa League- its first major title in club history under the tutelage of serial Europa-winning manager Unai Emery.

Both teams could not be separated after 120 minutes of football as the match finished 1-1. In a long-drawn-out shootout (11-10), that went to sudden death, Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli saved United stopper David de Gea's penalty to seal the title for the 'Yellow Submarines.'

The Spanish team finished seventh in the table at the end of the season, which meant that a loss yesterday would have led it into the UEFA Europa Conference League. But, with the win, Unai Emery's men have skyrocketed to cement a place among Europe's elite next season in the Champions League.