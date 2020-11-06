Football Europa League Europa League Europa League: Kane reaches Spurs milestone in 3-1 win, Lille ends Milan's unbeaten run Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as it beat Ludogorets 3-1 while Leicester City and Arsenal also recorded wins in the Europa League. Reuters STOCKHOLM 06 November, 2020 08:48 IST Harry Kane celebrates his goal in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Ludogorets. - Getty Images Reuters STOCKHOLM 06 November, 2020 08:48 IST Harry Kane netted his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as it won 3-1 at Ludogorets and AC Milan's 24-match unbeaten run ended with a 3-0 loss to Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.England striker Kane headed home Lucas Moura's corner to set Spurs on course for a victory over the Bulgarians that put them top of Group J on goal difference with six points from three games after Royal Antwerp lost 1-0 to Austrian side LASK.AC Milan's superb run in all competitions came to a shuddering halt as Lille's Turkish winger Yusuf Yazici opened the scoring with a penalty and added two second-half goals in a comprehensive win that put the French side top of Group H.Yazici's second hat-trick in three Europa League group games put Lille on seven points, one ahead of Milan. Sparta Prague is third after its 4-1 drubbing of Celtic in Glasgow. Gladbach forward Marcus Thuram earns maiden France call-up England's Leicester City took control of Group G with its third win in three games, thrashing second-placed Braga 4-0, while AEK Athens beat FC Zorya of Ukraine 4-1 to stay third.Arsenal also notched a third successive win, 4-1 over Molde, helped by two own goals from the Norwegians. The London side leads Group B on nine points, three ahead of Molde and six clear of Rapid Vienna which beat bottom side Dundalk 4-3. Arsenal's Joe Willock celebrates his goal against Molde in the Europa League. - Getty Images In Greece, PAOK bounced back from a goal down with four second-half strikes to defeat Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 4-1 and go second in the table on five points, two behind Granada, which won 2-0 at bottom side Omonia Nicosia.AS Roma put in its most impressive performance of the Group A campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Romania's CFR Cluj, Borja Mayoral netting twice for the Italians. It tops Group A ahead of Swiss side Young Boys which downed CSKA Sofia 3-0. Ramsey withdraws from Wales squad with thigh injury A stoppage-time goal by Darwin Nunez snatched a 3-3 draw for 10-man Benfica at home to Scottish side Rangers in Group D. Rangers leads the group on goal difference from Benfica.There were goals galore in Group C with leader Slavia Prague beating French side Nice 3-2 while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at bottom side Hapoel Beer Sheva.Group F remains tight with AZ Alkmaar top on goal difference despite losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Alkmaar, Sociedad and Italian side Napoli, which won 2-1 at Rijeka, all have six points.Villarreal's home clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv was delayed by over an hour due to torrential rain which left the pitch waterlogged. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos