Europa League: Kane reaches Spurs milestone in 3-1 win, Lille ends Milan's unbeaten run

Harry Kane netted his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as it won 3-1 at Ludogorets and AC Milan's 24-match unbeaten run ended with a 3-0 loss to Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.

England striker Kane headed home Lucas Moura's corner to set Spurs on course for a victory over the Bulgarians that put them top of Group J on goal difference with six points from three games after Royal Antwerp lost 1-0 to Austrian side LASK.

AC Milan's superb run in all competitions came to a shuddering halt as Lille's Turkish winger Yusuf Yazici opened the scoring with a penalty and added two second-half goals in a comprehensive win that put the French side top of Group H.

Yazici's second hat-trick in three Europa League group games put Lille on seven points, one ahead of Milan. Sparta Prague is third after its 4-1 drubbing of Celtic in Glasgow.

England's Leicester City took control of Group G with its third win in three games, thrashing second-placed Braga 4-0, while AEK Athens beat FC Zorya of Ukraine 4-1 to stay third.

Arsenal also notched a third successive win, 4-1 over Molde, helped by two own goals from the Norwegians. The London side leads Group B on nine points, three ahead of Molde and six clear of Rapid Vienna which beat bottom side Dundalk 4-3.

Arsenal's Joe Willock celebrates his goal against Molde in the Europa League. - Getty Images

In Greece, PAOK bounced back from a goal down with four second-half strikes to defeat Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 4-1 and go second in the table on five points, two behind Granada, which won 2-0 at bottom side Omonia Nicosia.

AS Roma put in its most impressive performance of the Group A campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Romania's CFR Cluj, Borja Mayoral netting twice for the Italians. It tops Group A ahead of Swiss side Young Boys which downed CSKA Sofia 3-0.

A stoppage-time goal by Darwin Nunez snatched a 3-3 draw for 10-man Benfica at home to Scottish side Rangers in Group D. Rangers leads the group on goal difference from Benfica.

There were goals galore in Group C with leader Slavia Prague beating French side Nice 3-2 while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at bottom side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Group F remains tight with AZ Alkmaar top on goal difference despite losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Alkmaar, Sociedad and Italian side Napoli, which won 2-1 at Rijeka, all have six points.

Villarreal's home clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv was delayed by over an hour due to torrential rain which left the pitch waterlogged.