Europa League knockouts draw LIVE updates: Arsenal awaits fate; Man United, Barcelona, Juventus in play-off round; Live streaming info

Helping with the Europa League knockouts draw is former Hungary international Zoltan Gera.

Europa League knockout stages

According to the Europa League format, 16 teams from the eight groups progressed to the knockout stages.

While the second-place sides from the groups are in the play-off round, the group winners have automatically progressed to the round of 16.

This included Arsenal, which topped Group A with five wins from six games.

Other group winners were Fenerbache, Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Ferencvarosi.

Which teams are in the play off draw? There are 16 teams in the draw: The eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage will be seeded, while the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage will be unseeded and drop down into the competition. Seeded teams Manchester United (ENG) Midtjylland (DEN) Monaco (FRA) Nantes (FRA) PSV Eindhoven (NED) Rennes (FRA) Roma (ITA) Union Berlin (GER) Unseeded teams Ajax (NED) Barcelona (ESP) Juventus (ITA) Leverkusen (GER) Salzburg (AUT) Sevilla (ESP) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) Sporting CP (POR) Rules for the play-off round The ties for the play-off round will take place on February 16 and February 23, with the seeded teams being at home in the second legs. No teams from the same country can be drawn against each other and the winners progress to the last 16 stages of the competition. There are no away goals anymore in any European competitions. That means if the scores are level after two legs and extra time, ties will go to a penalty shoot-out.

When is the Europa League draw happening?

The Europa League draw is happening on November 7, 5:30PM IST.

Where to watch the UEL draw?

The UEL draw is telecast live on Sony Sports 2,Sony Sports 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV and Jio TV.