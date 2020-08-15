Football Europa League Europa League Solskjaer out to avoid hat-trick of semifinal pain for United Manchester United is determined to end its streak of semifinal eliminations this season with a win against Sevilla in the Europa League. AP 15 August, 2020 22:19 IST Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is chasing his first silverware as Manchester United boss. - Getty Images AP 15 August, 2020 22:19 IST Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to draw on the painful experience of two semifinal defeats this season when his team meets five-time champion Sevilla in Sunday’s Europa League last-four clash.United was eliminated at the same stage in the English League Cup by Manchester City in January and by Chelsea in the FA Cup last month."You know that when you come to a semifinal, you’re playing against big teams, good teams with quality, and it’s time to step up, Solskjaer said."You have to have 100% focus because any little moment can change a game, can win you the game, can lose you the game. And we’ve learned it’s very painful to lose a semifinal.” Solskjaer refuses to comment on Jadon Sancho Solskjaer added he wants United to put pressure on Sevilla and fight for possession right from the first whistle."If you start on the back foot, if you don’t get your first touches, if you don’t get the first tackle in, you’re going searching a little bit," he said.United hasn’t scored in the first half in any of its last four games and was taken to extra time by Copenhagen in the Europa League quarterfinals before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sealed a 1-0 win.Victory would put United one victory away from its first trophy since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017. But Sevilla is the most successful team in the competition’s history. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos