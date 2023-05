Bremer the only Juventus player not fit for Sevilla game

Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri said defender Gleison Bremer was the only player unavailable for the first leg of its Europa League semifinal against Sevilla in Turin on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian international has been on the bench for three of Juve’s last four Serie A matches.

Also Read Juventus accounting case could be shifted from home city Turin

“Bremer won’t play tomorrow due to a strain. The rest of the players are fine,” Allegri told a press conference on Wednesday.

Reflecting on Sevilla’s formidable record in this competition which they have won a record six times, Allegri said his team needed to produce a stellar performance.

“The whole squad will be important tomorrow, especially those coming off the bench,” he said.

“We need to show the same approach as in our last couple of matches by respecting our opponents and exploiting their weaknesses.”

Allegri believes his team are maturing.

Also Read Mourinho dismisses PSG talk ahead of Europa League semifinal

“Juve have played in two European finals in recent years and we want to reach this one too. The three most important weeks of all lie ahead of us now,” he added.

“We need to do what we’ve always talked about: give everything on the pitch and see where that takes us.”

Winger Angel Di Maria has a chance to win one of the few major trophies to have eluded him.

“It’s a trophy that I only played once with Benfica. It’s a trophy I’m missing and I’m focused on it but for me, all trophies are important,” the Argentine said.

The 35-year-old Di Maria brushed aside speculation about his future.

“I’m happy here and so is my family. We’re in talks with the club but right now I’m only focused on Sevilla,” he said.