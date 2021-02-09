Europa League: Real Sociedad-Manchester United moved to Turin

Manchester United's Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spain's travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at the Juventus Stadium at the scheduled time: 6.55 p.m. (1755 GMT) on February 18.

The game was moved due to Spain's ban on arrivals from Britain, with the exception of passengers who are residents or citizens of Spain or Andorra.

READ| UEFA moves Man City game in Champions League to Hungary

The ban was extended on Tuesday until March 2, jeopardising Atletico Madrid's Champions League last-16 first leg at home to Chelsea, which was due to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on February 23 but can no longer be held in Spain.

READ| Racism on social media: Players must not use social media for validation, says Rodgers

Atletico Madrid did not wish to comment on how the ban affected the match, while Spanish newspaper Marca said the game could be moved to Bucharest, more than 3,000 kilometres from Madrid.

The fixture cannot take place in France, Germany, Belgium or Portugal as those countries are also restricting travel to and from Britain.

Liverpool's first leg away to RB Leipzig on February 16 has been moved to Budapest as a result of restrictions in Germany, as has Manchester City's first leg away to Borussia Moenchengladbach on February 24.