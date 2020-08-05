Man United vs LASK, Europa League LIVE: Solskjaer's side goes into second leg with 5-0 lead

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019-20 Europa League match between Manchester United and LASK happening at the Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Manchester United will face LASK Linz in the second leg of its Europa League round-of-16 tie at the Old Trafford stadium on Wednesday.

The Red Devils put in a dominant performance as they ran out 5-0 winners in the first leg in Austria. They are all but through but will want a positive result to take into the next round in Germany.

United has already sealed Champions League qualification after finishing third in the Premier League, meaning there is less pressure to win the Europa League in August.

READ | Travel bans could force clubs to drop out of European competition

However, an FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea will have stung Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - especially as he is yet to lift a trophy as United manager, since being made permanent boss in March 2019.

"The team has developed through the season and we are delighted at finishing third in the Premier League. If we can get our hands on a trophy it's a big step forward," Solskjaer said.

The match will be played behind closed doors at Man United's home ground with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.