Manchester United vs Sevilla LIVE Score, Europa League: Man United eyes home leg lead; MUN 0-0 SEV update after 15 mins

Live streaming details

When will Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match be played?

The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played on April 13 (April 14 in India).

Where will Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match be played?

The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England on Thursday (Friday in India).

What time will Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match kick-off?

The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match in India?

The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.

Which TV Channel will telecast Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match live?

The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.