Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Europa League quarterfinal first-leg match between Manchester United and Sevilla played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.
Manchester United vs Sevilla LIVE Score, Europa League: Man United eyes home leg lead; MUN 0-0 SEV update after 15 mins
Europa League 2023: Catch all the live action from the first leg Europa League quarterfinal between Manchester United and Sevilla played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.
A foul on Ocampas by Malacia and it is a free-kick in the centre of the pitch for the away team, can they do some damage from here? Looks difficult as United is playing solid in their defence till now.
Gudelj has the ball and he tries to go a for a long-ranger but slips while attempting one as the ball went above the post, out of play.
Marcao wins the ball in the midfield from United as he passes the ball further and Sevilla is looking to convert but a timely intervention from the defender denies any threat.
United wins a corner kick but it losses the possession and Sevilla is on the counter-attack now.
Chance, Offside: We are only 30 seconds away from the kick-off and Sancho finds the net but he was in the offside position as United will look to continue its early attack.
Sabizter will have the first kick and we are underway in the game.
Referee - Felix Zwayar
Pre-match proceedings are underway at Old Trafford as we are moments away from the kick-off
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss his side’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla on Thursday due to a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE - READ
- Total matches: 5 | Manchester United: 1 | Sevilla: 3 | Draws: 1
- Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Yassine Bounou, Alberto Flores, Matías Arbol
- Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Alex Telles, Karim Rekik, Tanguy Nianzou, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Loic Bade, Marcao, Pablo Perez Rico, Luis Dasilva Rodríguez, Diego Hormigo
- Midfielders: Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Suso, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Erik Lamela, Pape Gueye, Fernando, Oliver Torres, Alejandro Gomez, Carlos Alvarez, Nacho Quintana, Manu Bueno
- Forwards: Jesus Corona, Rafa Mir, Youssef En-Nesyri, Bryan Gil
Coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar
- Manchester United: D-W-W-L-W-W
- Sevilla: W-W-L-L-W-D
- Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Jack Butland
- Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Rhys Bennett
- Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo
- Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho
Coach: Erik Ten Hag
(4-2-3-1): Bono (gk); Montiel, Marcao, Nianzou, Acuna; Fernando, Gudelj; Rakitic, Ocampos, Oliver; Lamela
(4-2-3-1): De Gea (gk); Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Martial
- When will Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match be played?
The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played on April 13 (April 14 in India).
- Where will Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match be played?
The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England on Thursday (Friday in India).
- What time will Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match kick-off?
The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
- How do I watch live streaming of the Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match in India?
The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.
- Which TV Channel will telecast Man United vs Sevilla, Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg match live?
The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.
- Location: Manchester
- Stadium: Old Trafford Stadium
- Date: Thursday, April 13th
- Kick-off Time: 00:30 AM IST