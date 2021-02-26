AC Milan make UEL last-16 cut with 1-1 draw against Red Star

AC Milan progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League on away goals after struggling to a 1-1 draw at home to Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, with the visitors playing the final 20 minutes with 10 men as the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Milan took the lead in the ninth minute from the penalty spot, with Franck Kessie converting after Marko Gobeljic had handled in the penalty area.

But for the third time in the tie, Red Star levelled the aggregate scoreline as El Fardou Ben Nabouhane equalised in the 24th minute, with the visitors more than matching their illustrious opponents for the rest of the first half.

Even with Red Star going down to 10 men, as they did in the first leg, after Gobeljic was sent off for picking up his second yellow card, they continued to create the better chances.

Milan were forced to withstand late pressure but they held on to book a spot in the next round. Their unconvincing form continues, however, as Stefano Pioli's side remained without a win in their last four games in all competitions.