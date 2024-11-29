Manchester United’s Hojlund hoping to thrive in Amorim’s system

Rasmus Hojlund said Manchester United’s style of play under newly-appointed manager Ruben Amorim suited him well after the Danish striker scored twice to secure a 3-2 comeback victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

“I think the new system ... is suiting my style,” the 21-year-old told reporters following United’s first win since Amorim’s arrival.

“I think the process is very different. I have to focus a little bit more on what’s in front of me instead of behind me.

“I’ve played this sort of football - I don’t say it’s the same - but the 3-4-3 I used to play in Atalanta, little bit the same.”

Hojlund left Serie A’s Atalanta to join United last year and netted 10 goals in the Premier League on his debut season, the most successful league campaign of his senior career.

This season he took the number nine jersey after Anthony Martial left for AEK Athens. Hojlund missed the start of the season due to a hamstring injury but has scored four goals in all competitions since his return in September.

“I’m still very young but obviously I’d like to take the responsibility. That’s why also I took the number nine this year because I want to take the next step,” he added.