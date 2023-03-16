Europa League

Real Betis vs Man United LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch, Europa League round of 16

In the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, Erik Ten Hag’s side had returned to winning ways, after a 0-7 loss to Liverpool, with a 4-1 win over Real Betis.

Team Sportstar
16 March, 2023 08:17 IST
Having won the first leg with a three-goal margin, Man United will hope to secure a double against the La Liga side at Betis’ home.

Having won the first leg with a three-goal margin, Man United will hope to secure a double against the La Liga side at Betis' home.

Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.

The result was not what manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week’s 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in mid-week.

Also Read
Injured Garnacho injury ruled out of Man United’s upcoming games, Argentina friendlies

In the first leg, Ten Hag had responded by naming the same starting line-up and was rewarded with a return to form.

“You see how a team reacts after a setback,” said Ten Hag. “This is not the first time this season, I think you see five or six times we can reset and bounce back. This team has character so a big compliment to the team.”

Marcus Rashford smashed United into an early lead with his 26th goal of the season, but Betis levelled against the run of play when Ayoze Perez fired into the far corner.

It was two of United’s most fiercely criticised stars in recent days who made the difference after the break.

Antony curled a brilliant shot into the top corner before Bruno Fernandes, who Ten Hag named again as captain, headed in Luke Shaw’s corner.

“Bruno was brilliant today,” added Ten Hag. “He led the team from the first minute by his game in possession, making the rhythm of the game and scored a goal so I am happy.”

Wout Weghorst then netted just his second goal in 15 appearances for United by pouncing from close range six minutes from time.

When and where to watch Real Betis vs Manchester United Europa League clash?
The Europa League clash, Real Betis vs Manchester, will be played at the Estadio Benito Villamarín on March 15, 2023. The game is scheduled for 11:15 pm kick-off.
How to watch Real Betis vs Manchester United in the Europa League?
The UEFA Europa League round of 16-clash between Real Betis and Manchester United will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.
How to live stream Europa League round of 16 match, Real Betis vs Manchester United?
The Europa League round of 16 clash, Real Betis vs Manchester United, can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

