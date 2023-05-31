LIVE Sevilla vs Roma score; Europa League final updates: Streaming info; Predicted XI; Kick-off at 12:30 AM

PREVIEW

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has never lost a European final while Sevilla is six from six in Europa League finals. Something has to give in Budapest on Wednesday.

Portugal’s Mourinho has five major continental titles to his name -- two Champions League wins, two Europa League trophies and last year’s triumph in the inaugural Europa Conference League with the Italian side.

The 60-year-old announced himself on the big stage in 2003 when he led Porto to the UEFA Cup, the Europa League’s precursor, and the following year he won the Champions League..

Inter Milan became champion of Europe on his watch for the first time in 45 years in 2010 and he celebrated his fourth continental trophy during his spell at Manchester United in 2017, winning the Europa League.

Twenty years on he is defying the naysayers who said his career was on the wane after a disappointing spell at Tottenham.

If Roma lifts the trophy in Hungary, Mourinho will pull clear of Giovanni Trapattoni, who also won five major European trophies in his coaching career.

Sevilla vs Roma Europa League final live telecast and streaming info

When and where will Sevilla vs Roma Europa League final kick-off?

The Sevilla vs Roma Europa League final will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, June 1 in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary

How to watch the live telecast of the Sevilla vs Roma Europa League?

Live telecast of the Sevilla vs Roma Europa League final final will be on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

How to live stream the Sevilla vs Roma Europa League?

Live streaming of the Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League 2022-23 final will be available on Sony LIV in India.

Predicted XI

Sevilla: Bounou (GK); Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri.

Roma: Patricio (GK); Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Abraham.