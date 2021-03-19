Europa League: Man United faces Granada in last-eight, Arsenal meets Slavia Prague

Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, with Arsenal is up against the side which knocked Scottish champion Rangers out in the last-16, Slavia Prague, in its last-eight clash.

Should United get past the Europa League debutant, it could be handed a reunion with the team it beat in the 2017 final - Ajax Amsterdam - in the last four.

But the Dutch champion first must negotiate its way past the only Italian club left in the competition - AS Roma - in its last eight tie.

There could be a reunion on the cards for Arsenal, should it progress to the last four, as it could take on the winner of the quarterfinal between former Gunners coach Unai Emery's Villarreal and North London rival Tottenham Hotspur's conqueror Dinamo Zagreb.

The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The final will be held in Gdansk on May 26.