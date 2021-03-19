Football Europa League Europa League Europa League: Man United faces Granada in last-eight, Arsenal meets Slavia Prague Manchester United will take on Granada in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League, while fellow Premier League club Arsenal is squaring off against Slavia Prague. Reuters 19 March, 2021 18:53 IST Manchester United vs Granada, Arsenal vs Slavia Prague, Ajax vs Roma and Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal are the four quarterfinal fixtures in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League (Representative Image). - Getty Images Reuters 19 March, 2021 18:53 IST Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, with Arsenal is up against the side which knocked Scottish champion Rangers out in the last-16, Slavia Prague, in its last-eight clash.Should United get past the Europa League debutant, it could be handed a reunion with the team it beat in the 2017 final - Ajax Amsterdam - in the last four.RELATED | Ukraine relegated in Nations League after losing forfeit appeal But the Dutch champion first must negotiate its way past the only Italian club left in the competition - AS Roma - in its last eight tie.There could be a reunion on the cards for Arsenal, should it progress to the last four, as it could take on the winner of the quarterfinal between former Gunners coach Unai Emery's Villarreal and North London rival Tottenham Hotspur's conqueror Dinamo Zagreb.The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The final will be held in Gdansk on May 26.The complete Draw results:Quarterfinal 1: Granada vs Manchester UnitedQuarterfinal 2: Arsenal vs Slavia PragueQuarterfinal 3: Ajax Amsterdam vs AS RomaQuarterfinal 4: Dinamo Zagreb vs VillarrealFirst legs to be played on April 8 and second legs on April 15.Semifinal 1: Granada/Manchester United vs Ajax/AS RomaSemifinal 2: Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal vs Arsenal/Slavia PragueFirst legs to be played on April 29 and second legs on May 6. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.