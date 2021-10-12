European players to be released from clubs a week before 2022 World Cup - report

Players from the European leagues will only be released to their national team a week before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

L'Equipe is citing a letter sent by European governing body UEFA to the 55 national federations in Europe. It says that the players will be freed from club duties on November 14, 2022.

The World Cup is usually held during the northern hemisphere summer, when most of the European leagues are in close season. However next year's edition in Qatar is being held from November 21 to December 18 as the weather will be cooler in the host country.

UEFA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.