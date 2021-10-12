Football Football European players to be released from clubs a week before 2022 World Cup - report French sports daily L'Equipe reports that the players from the European Leagues will be freed from club duties only November 14, 2022, a week before the World Cup begins. Reuters PARIS 12 October, 2021 22:44 IST The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. - Getty Images Reuters PARIS 12 October, 2021 22:44 IST Players from the European leagues will only be released to their national team a week before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.L'Equipe is citing a letter sent by European governing body UEFA to the 55 national federations in Europe. It says that the players will be freed from club duties on November 14, 2022.The World Cup is usually held during the northern hemisphere summer, when most of the European leagues are in close season. However next year's edition in Qatar is being held from November 21 to December 18 as the weather will be cooler in the host country.UEFA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :