European Leagues Review: Real Madrid drops points, Lazio extends unbeaten run

LA LIGA

League leader Real Madrid’s winning streak came to an end following its 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo. The stalemate sees its lead at the top cut down to one point.

While Eden Hazard made his much-awaited comeback from injury and even won the penalty that Sergio Ramos converted, the spotlight remains on the defence which was twice breached with ease by a team that is hovering just above the relegation zone.

Antoine Griezmann finally showed signs of fully settling into the Barcelona attack in the win against Getafe. With Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out with long-term injuries, the French World Cup-winning star led the attack and linked up well with talisman Lionel Messi.

Released by a through ball from Messi, Griezmann's cheeky finish — chipping the ball over an onrushing goalkeeper — put Barca on its way to victory.

“I’ve been here seven months and have started to fit in and build an understanding (with Messi). We are getting used to each other and it will continue to get better with time,” said Griezmann.

That should be music to coach Quique Setien ears ahead of the Champions League last-16 game away to Napoli.

Atletico Madrid's struggles in the league continue. It threw away the lead twice against Valencia to draw for the 10th time this campaign, to stay fourth on 40 points. Valencia stays two places and points behind.

Sevilla had the chance to climbed to third but it stays fifth after the 2-2 draw at home to rock-bottom Espanyol.

TOP SCORERS

Position Player Club Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 14 2 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 13 3 Luis Suarez Barcelona 11 4 Gerard Moreno Villareal 10 5 Angel Rodriguez Getafe 10 5 Roger Marti Levante 10

SERIE A

Despite an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo being rested by coach Maurizio Sarri, Juventus packed enough punch to sweep past ten-man Brescia. Goals from Pablo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado helped the Old Lady open a gap at the top of the table.

Title-chasing Lazio came from behind to stun Inter Milan at home and go second in the table, one point behind Juventus and two points ahead of Inter.

“We need to stay humble and focused but I’m sure we will succeed,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said after the win. “We have nothing to lose. We will do everything to fight to the end.”

Coach Antonio Conte was unhappy with the manner of the defeat. “We gifted Lazio two goals,” he said following Inter's second defeat of the season.

The win sees Lazio extend its unbeaten run to 19 games.

Mario Pasalic turned out to be a super-sub for Atalanta, scoring the winner just 19 seconds after coming off the bench, to defeat AS Roma and consolidate the fourth spot.

The win at the expense of its top-four rival comes days before its first-ever Champions League last-16 game against Valencia.

Top Scorers

Position Player Club Goals 1 Ciro Immobile Lazio 26 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 20 3 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan 17 4 Josip Ilicic Atalanta 14 4 Joao Pedro Cagliari 14 5 Luis Muriel Atalanta 12

BUNDESLIGA



Bayern Munich scored three goals in the opening twelve minutes against Cologne to register an emphatic win and stay on top of the table. The defending champion has now won seven and drawn one of its last eight league games.



RB Leipzig registered a comfortable 3-0 win against struggling Werder Bremen go top of the table before Bayern reclaimed it 24 hours later.



Borussia Dortmund's January signing Erling Haaland continues to impress, scoring in the 4-0 win at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.



Norwegian teen striker Haaland's ninth goals in six games sees BVB stay third, three points behind RB Leipzig.



Borussia Monchengladbach, with a game in hand over BVB, stays fourth after its 4-1 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

TOP SCORERS

Position Player Club Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 23 2 Timo Werner RB Leipzig 20 3 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 13 4 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 11 5 Rouwen Hennings Fortuna Dusseldorf 11 5 Florian Niederlechner Augsburg 11

LIGUE 1



With Neymar sidelined with a rib injury and Kylian Mbappe rested, Paris Saint-Germain struggled to a 4-4 Aimens.



The defending champion, which still maintains a 10 point lead at the top, went down 3-0 in the first half before taking the lead with fifteen minutes left in the game.



However, relegation-threatened Aimens scored an injury-time equaliser to dent PSG's confidence days before it travels to BVB for its Champions League last-16 match.



Marseille scored twice in two minutes to come back from a goal down stay on course for to secure Champions League next season.



The victory sees Marseille have a 11-point cushion over Rennes in third spot while Lille stays fourth, 12 points behind Marseille.



Lyon continues to stay in mid-table after the 1-1 home draw against Strasbourg, its fourth league game without a win.

TOP SCORERS

Position Player Club Goals 1 Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco 16 2 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 15 3 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain 13 3 Moussa Dembele Lyon 13 4 Habib Diallo Metz 12 5 Victor Osimhen Lille 11 5 Mauro Icardi Paris Saint-Germain 11



